Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 India Schedule
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 07:46 IST
Following is India's schedule on the eleventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Athletics: *Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50am IST.
*Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45pm IST.
Hockey: *India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00am IST.
Wrestling: *Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30am IST start.
