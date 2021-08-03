Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 India Schedule

Updated: 03-08-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 07:46 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 India Schedule
Following is India's schedule on the eleventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Athletics: *Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50am IST.

*Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45pm IST.

Hockey: *India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling: *Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30am IST start.

