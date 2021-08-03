Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Germany's Mihambo wins women's long jump gold in Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:49 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Germany's Mihambo wins women's long jump gold in Tokyo
Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

