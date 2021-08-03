Left Menu

Bodies of 2 sisters found hanging in Navi Mumbai flat

The official said the two women, who used to take private tuitions in their house, seldom mixed with neighbours. They lost their father some years back and their mother had committed suicide, he added.According to the police, the two women were last seen on Friday.Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging in a decomposed condition in their flat in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident came to light on Monday when neighbours of the deceased - Laxmi Panthari (33) and her sister Sneha Panthari (26) - complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in a housing society in Airoli's Sector 10 and contacted the police, he said.

''The police broke open the flat's door lock and found the women hanging from a ceiling,'' the official from Rabale police station said.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the sisters hanged themselves. A case of accidental death has been registered, he said. The official said the two women, who used to take private tuitions in their house, seldom mixed with neighbours. They lost their father some years back and their mother had committed suicide, he added.

According to the police, the two women were last seen on Friday.

Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

