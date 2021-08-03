Left Menu

Maha: 16 stolen mobile phones, 2 vehicles seized in Thane; 2 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:14 IST
Police have arrested two persons and seized 16 stolen mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

There had been several complaints of theft following which police stepped up vigil in the city, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Naupada, Venkat Andale said.

Based on CCTV footage of some areas and intelligence inputs, the police nabbed Hemant Thanvi (21) and Sagar Yadav (21), both residents of Bhiwandi town in the district a couple of days back.

The accused had told their family members that they were working with an online food delivery platform, the police said. Sixteen stolen mobile phones and two motorcycles collectively worth Rs 4.10 lakh were recovered from them, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

