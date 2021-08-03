Left Menu

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

