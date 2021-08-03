Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing-Britain win sensational gold in men's 49er class

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:36 IST
Olympics-Sailing-Britain win sensational gold in men's 49er class
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Japan

A sensational finish to the medal race by Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell saw them win gold in the men's 49er sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

They edged out Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who took the silver, with Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel taking the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021