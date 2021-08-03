Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in UP

A wanted criminal who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested here after an encounter with police, officials said on Tuesday.

The criminal, Himanshu Singh, sustained injuries on his leg during the operation on Monday night, they said.

Advertisement

Singh was surrounded by a police team in Dostpur area and arrested after an encounter. He had killed one Subham Pandey on July 13 in Dostpur, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said.

Singh sustained injuries on his leg during the encounter. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused. He was wanted in connection with over half a dozen criminal cases including that of murder, attempt to murder and loot, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)