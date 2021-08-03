Man run over by train in Muzaffarnagar
A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a train in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The man, identified as Vinit Kumar, was killed on Monday and his body has been sent for post-mortem.
According to the police, three other people died in separate incidents in the district on Monday.
A 32-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with high-tension wire.
Another man, identified as Nepal Singh, was crushed to death by a speeding truck.
A four-year-old girl fell in a pond and drowned when she was playing near it.
