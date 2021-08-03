Olympics-Sailing-Britain's Soctt wins men's Finn sailing gold
Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.
Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain.
