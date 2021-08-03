Left Menu

Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:41 IST
Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer who has filed a contempt action plea in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police chief has sought an urgent hearing of his petition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told lawyer M L Sharma that his petition will be listed for hearing if the registry has accorded a number to it.

''I have filed a contempt petition against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana,'' Sharma said.

''If it is numbered, we will post it for hearing,'' a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told the lawyer.

According to the petition, the prime minister, who is the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, and the home minister jointly decided and appointed Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

This, the petition alleges, is against the judgement of the top court in the Prakash Singh case.

In his petition, Sharma said that according to the apex court's judgement, a person must have a ''minimum of three months of service left prior to his appointment as the DGP''.

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27. His appointment came just days before his superannuation on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021