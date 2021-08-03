Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by opposition

The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:43 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by opposition
Visual of Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues. Earlier today, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021