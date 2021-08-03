Left Menu

Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar Dam: Pathankot SSP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:00 IST
An Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

''We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot,'' Lamba told PTI over phone.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited.

The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

