Chhattisgarh: Farmer commits suicide outside govt office in Raigarh

A 38-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in front of a government office in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.While police said the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the farmer on Monday would be known after an inquiry into the matter, some local media reported that he was apparently disturbed over a land related issue.Bairagi Miri, a native of Katangipali village, allegedly consumed poison in front of the tehsildar office in Baramkela town, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, on Monday afternoon, Sarangarh areas sub-divisional officer of police Prabhat Patel said.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:10 IST
A 38-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in front of a government office in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.

While police said the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the farmer on Monday would be known after an inquiry into the matter, some local media reported that he was apparently disturbed over a land related issue.

Bairagi Miri, a native of Katangipali village, allegedly consumed poison in front of the tehsildar office in Baramkela town, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, on Monday afternoon, Sarangarh area's sub-divisional officer of police Prabhat Patel said. ''He died while being shifted to Raigarh district hospital,'' the official said.

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step, the police said. Reports in local media quoted a family member of the farmer saying that he had struck a deal to sell his land, but it could not materialise due to some reasons and he was apparently disturbed over it.

