J-K Police releases list of 10 militant targets

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:10 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a list of top 10 militants that it aims to target.

The list, which was posted on Twitter by the Kashmir Zone Police late on Monday night, includes seven militants who have been active for some time and three relatively new recruits.

''Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, attributing it to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

After the eruption of militancy in Kashmir, security forces used to dismiss militants as a policy to not bring them into the limelight while they were still at large.

However, over the past couple of years, the strategy seems to have changed with the police releasing lists of wanted militants from time to time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

