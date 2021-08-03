Iran's new president Raisi says he will take steps to lift U.S. sanctions

Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday his government will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States.

After winning the endorsement of Iran's supreme leader for his presidency at a ceremony in Tehran, hardline Shi'ite cleric Raisi said he will improve the economy, devastated by reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018 when Washington abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)