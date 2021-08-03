Left Menu

Iran's new president Raisi says he will take steps to lift U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday his government will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States.

After winning the endorsement of Iran's supreme leader for his presidency at a ceremony in Tehran, hardline Shi'ite cleric Raisi said he will improve the economy, devastated by reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018 when Washington abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

