HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on PIL seeking door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior, bedridden

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Governments on a plea filed by an 84-year-old woman seeking direction to introduce a helpline number for registration of COVID-19 vaccine and a policy on urgent basis for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in the national capital. A Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre and Delhi Government to file a reply on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

Dhiraj Aggarwal, an octogenarian, through the petition stated that the super senior and bedridden citizens are unable to physically go to the vaccination centres and thus become vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. The petitioner through Advocate Manan Aggarwal claimed that if she goes to a vaccination centre, she could be exposed to COVID-19 which would be life-threatening at her age.

"The petitioner is also suffering from Arthritis and is mostly bedridden for her to get up and go to the vaccine center and to wait for her turn to get a vaccine is not possible and due to her condition, she could not get any shot of the Covid-19 vaccine till date," the plea said. The PIL further stated many of the fellow super senior and bedridden citizens do not have the facility of personal transport or don't even have a family thus making it difficult for them to get registered on the CoWin application and going to the centres to get themselves vaccinated.

"Many countries like Singapore, Australia already have systems in place to vaccinate old age and bedridden citizens at their homes by sending a team comprising a doctor and a nurse at home to administer the vaccine shot. The respondents must introduce a helpline number for registration of covid-19 vaccine and a policy on an urgent basis for door-to-door covid-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi," the plea read. (ANI)

