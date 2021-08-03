Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:48 IST
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Visual of Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the parliament. Before this, the Lok Sabha of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon. While the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asked parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the Opposition MPs continued with repeated sloganeering on various issues.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report. The Upper House of the Parliament was also adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021