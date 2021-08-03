Left Menu

Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday when their patrol was ambushed by NLFT militants along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura.

The border guarding force said the ambush took place around 6:30 AM in the Dhalai district of the state and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

The ambush and retaliation by the troops took place near the R C Nath border post that is under the Chawmanu police station area of the district in the Panisagar sector.

Dhalai district is about 94 km from state capital Agartala and it borders Bangladesh on the northern and souther sides. Out of the total 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border, Tripura shares 856 km of the front.

''During the fierce encounter, Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and lost their lives ''As per the blood stains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries,'' a BSF spokesperson said. Both our martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries, he said.

The spokesperson said a ''massive'' search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants. The weapons of the two slain soldiers were taken away by the militants, officials said. The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

