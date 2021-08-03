Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush
- Country:
- India
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday when their patrol was ambushed by NLFT militants along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura.
The border guarding force said the ambush took place around 6:30 AM in the Dhalai district of the state and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.
The ambush and retaliation by the troops took place near the R C Nath border post that is under the Chawmanu police station area of the district in the Panisagar sector.
Dhalai district is about 94 km from state capital Agartala and it borders Bangladesh on the northern and souther sides. Out of the total 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border, Tripura shares 856 km of the front.
''During the fierce encounter, Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and lost their lives ''As per the blood stains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries,'' a BSF spokesperson said. Both our martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries, he said.
The spokesperson said a ''massive'' search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants. The weapons of the two slain soldiers were taken away by the militants, officials said. The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
5 Bangladeshis apprehended by BSF Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, for trying to illegally cross the international boundary at different places under the South Bengal Frontier area, an official said here on Thursday. While three of them were apprehended while trying to crossover to India, the two others were trying to enter the neighbouring country, the BSF official said. Two women, residents of Sonapur and Jessore districts of Bangladesh, were detained by the border guards at the border area in Nadia district in the early hours of Thursday.
Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC team ‘confined’ to hotel in Agartala for questioning by local police, TMC cries foul
Abhishek Banerjee arrives in Agartala