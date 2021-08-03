Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Upper House of the Parliament has been adjourned for the second time on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs in the House on various issues. While the Rajya Sabha speaker M Venkaiah Naidu requested the members of Parliament to maintain decorum in the House, several MPs continued with repeated sloganeering in the Parliament.

Also, the Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the parliament. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla had said, "Seven questions related to farmers have been taken up during Question Hour but you are raising slogans, waving placards. This is not appropriate."

Before this, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon. Earlier today, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

