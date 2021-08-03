Russia reports 22,010 new COVID-19 cases, 788 deaths
Russia on Tuesday reported 22,010 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,952 in Moscow, taking the total to 6,334,195 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 788 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
