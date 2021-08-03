Left Menu

Delhi govt approves salary hike for MLAs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:44 IST
Delhi govt approves salary hike for MLAs
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and allowances with the Arvind Kejriwal government approving a hike cap recommended by the Centre on Tuesday.

Earlier, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement.

With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totaling Rs 60,000, it said.

Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed.

The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021