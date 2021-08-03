Left Menu

Woman, minor daughter sexually harassed by youths in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:55 IST
A woman and her minor daughter were allegedly sexually harassed by two youths, who were thrashed by locals before being arrested in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The youths entered the woman's house and allegedly sexually harassed her and her daughter Monday evening. Responding to the woman's cries, neighbours nabbed the youths and thrashed them.

Later they were handed over to police and arrested.

A case has been registered at New Mandi police station against the duo, identified as Salim and Arshad.

