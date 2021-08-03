Left Menu

Tehbazari shops allotted to divyangjan non-transferable: MHA in LS

New Delhi, [India], August 3 (ANI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that 'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan are non-transferable in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:06 IST
Tehbazari shops allotted to divyangjan non-transferable: MHA in LS
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, [India], August 3 (ANI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that 'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan are non-transferable in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor. Responding to a question "whether the government has allowed the sale or transfer of Tehbazari shops allotted to 'divyangjan' under the control of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)" Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai made the clarification in a written reply.

"The NDMC has informed that as per Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019, a Certificate of Vending (COV) is issued in the name of the registered Street Vendor only and is non-transferable except in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor," Rai said. Further, the Minister said as per "Section 2.1.10 of the said Scheme a vendor cannot transfer in any manner whatsoever, including sell or rent or lend, the Certificate of Vending to any other person". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021