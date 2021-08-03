Olympics-Cycling-Germany win the gold medal in women's team pursuit
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:11 IST
Germany won the gold medal in the Olympic women's team pursuit at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday, beating Britain in the final.
The United States took the bronze. (Shiho Tanaka)
