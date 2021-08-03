Olympics-Cycling-The Netherlands win the gold medal in men's team sprint
The Netherlands won the gold medal in the Olympic men's team sprint at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday, beating Britain in the final.
France took the bronze.
