22,691 active organisations presently registered under FCRA: MHA

The Union Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that there are presently about 22,691 active organisations registered under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:38 IST
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that there are presently about 22,691 active organisations registered under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 in India. The ministry further said that these organisations have received or they are receiving foreign funds from abroad during the last three years.

Responding to BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria's question regarding "the total number of registered and unregistered Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), voluntary organizations (VOs), schools, Madarsas who have received/are receiving foreign funds from abroad during the last three years" Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply. The Minister further made it clear that the details of the voluntary organisations "not registered under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 are not maintained by the MHA".

However, Rai said, whenever any inputs pertaining to the use of foreign donations to spread terror activities are received by the MHA, "appropriate action under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and other extant laws and rules is taken". "Earlier an NGO called Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) which was registered under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 had come to notice for maintaining links with terror outfits," the Minister said.

"This NGO has been proscribed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as an Unlawful Association. Further, its Registration Certificate was also cancelled for violation of provisions of The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010," Rai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

