Russia finds Navalny ally Sobol guilty of breaching COVID-19 health rules

A Russian court on Tuesday found Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and restricted her movement for a year-and-a-half, her lawyer said.

Sobol, who says the charge against her is politically motivated nonsense, was charged with breaching COVID-19 safety regulations at an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

