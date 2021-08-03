Left Menu

Russia finds Navalny ally Sobol guilty of breaching COVID-19 health rules

Updated: 03-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:41 IST
Russia finds Navalny ally Sobol guilty of breaching COVID-19 health rules
A Russian court on Tuesday found Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and restricted her movement for a year-and-a-half, her lawyer said.

Sobol, who says the charge against her is politically motivated nonsense, was charged with breaching COVID-19 safety regulations at an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

