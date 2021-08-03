Left Menu

CBI registers case against 4 prison guards in Haldwani jail prisoner death case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Dehradun unit has registered a case in the matter of a prisoner's death in Haldwani jail, as per the orders of the High Court.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The order of the Uttarakhand High Court reached the Dehradun branch of CBI. A case on charges of murder has been registered against four prison guards, namely Devendra Prasad Yadav (the prison head guard), Kirti Nainwal, Devendra Rawat and Harish Rawat.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in this case was filed by Advocate Sanjeev Akash. On March 6, a prisoner named Pravesh Kumar, a resident of Kundeshwari in Kashipur, died in Haldwani jail. He was accused of molesting a neighbour and quarrelling with his wife.

Bharti, the wife of the deceased had demanded an investigation into the case at various levels. Afterwards, the District Legal Services Authority in May 2021, based on the allegations of the petitioner, gave instructions to register a murder case against four employees of the Haldwani jail. (ANI)

