Illegal mining in Himachal: NGT directs chief secy, DGP to set house in order

Expressing surprise over rampant illegal sand mining under the nose of all regulatory authorities in Himachal Pradesh, the NGT has directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to hold their in-house brainstorming and set their house to uphold the law instead of ''private interests of law violators''.

The National Green Tribunal said it was shocked at the extent of violations and helplessness shown in taking remedial action.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the violations are resulting in serious harm to the environment and public health.

"We direct the Chief Secretary and DGP, Himachal Pradesh to hold their in-house brainstorming on the subject with all concerned departments/authorities and set their house to uphold the law instead of private interests of law violators," the bench said in its July 30 order.

They may take stock of the situation and plan further courses of action to prevent illegal mining, register criminal cases for offenses involved, recover compensation from the violations and cancel their leases, the NGT said.

The tribunal said it is established that unscientific and illegal mining is continuing for long in more depth than permitted, by prohibited mechanical means such as using JCBs/earth moving machines, etc.

It noted that there was the absence of boundary marks/pillars for demarcation of mining areas, non-adhering to mining plan, damage to the river bank and infrastructure for channelization of the river, overloading of trucks/vehicles, and absence of geofencing of mining leased areas and of high-frequency GPS in the vehicles used for transportation among others.

The report of District Magistrate, Una shows that there are as many as 518 registered JCBs/ Excavators/ Earthmoving equipment in the district, NGT said.

It is surprising that if such a large number of equipment have been registered, why the same are not monitored, the tribunal said.

"It is difficult to believe that the administration lacks competence in taking action. There is no reason for the plea that monitoring is not taking place. If it is so why does there appears to be laxity on the part of the police in not controlling overloading trucks, illegal theft in the form of illegal mining? Equal failure is of mining department. So is the failure of the State PCB and SEIAA for inaction against violation of EC and Consent conditions," the bench said.

The green body said it is a matter of surprise that such rampant violations are going on under the nose of all regulatory authorities -- District Magistrate, District Police, Mining Department, Environment Department, and Statutory Regulators, including State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and State PCB.

There is no dearth of power with the said authorities but failure is sought to be covered by pleading inability to handle the situation to remedy violations, the tribunal said.

The NGT said illegal mining is not only theft which is a cognizable offense under the IPC but also an offense under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

"The State is the trustee for the protection of the environment under the Constitution. Public Trust Doctrine applies. The right to a clean environment is a fundamental right of the citizens. The natural wealth in the form of minerals belongs to the citizens which need to be protected by the State," the bench said.

Unscientific mining has serious and irreversible consequences on rivers and the environment which needs to be checked for giving effect to the 'sustainable development principle, to which India is committed, it said.

The tribunal said mining has to be as per plan and following sustainable mining guidelines issued by the Environment Ministry.

The State Authorities need to remedy their failure in performance of their duties and are accountable, the NGT said adding that heads of concerned departments have to explain their failure and make amends.

Observing that the failure of authorities due to incompetence or connivance is taking a toll on the rights of citizens, the NGT said serious crimes are taking place unchecked.

"We alert the higher authorities of the State to take meaningful action against the officers aiding and abating such crimes in District Una by their inaction or wrongful action," the bench said.

The NGT said that colluding officers/authorities may also be identified and made accountable under the environmental, criminal, and service laws.

The first such meeting may be organized within 15 days to take stock of the situation and to plan remedial action and the Chief Secretary and the DGP, HP may remain personally present by video conferencing with their action taken reports, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal resident Amandeep against illegal mining at Som Bhadra river in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

The plea stated that the Central government has sanctioned 922 crores for the channelization of this river and it was done by spending huge public funds.

As many as 73 Khads (Mini water channels from different catchment areas of nearby villages) were also channelized from this huge budget for the welfare of the people at large so that the agricultural land of the nearby villages of the river may be protected from the huge flow of water of this river during the rainy season.

'Sand Mafia' having political shelter under the garb of a mining license, are lifting the sands and other material from the bed of the river in an unscientific manner by using big Poland and JCB machines, the plea said.

