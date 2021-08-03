Monsoon Session: LS, RS adjourned amid opposition ruckus

The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned for the third time today till 4 PM following the ruckus created by opposition parties on various issues. Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till 11 AM on August 4.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked parliamentarians to maintain decorum, opposition MPs continued with repeated sloganeering on various issues. Before the House was adjourned, the Lok Sabha passed The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. The Essential Defence Services Bill allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lock-outs, and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced this Bill in the Lower House. Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which also has been passed.

Earlier, Lok Sabha got adjourned till 2 PM and 12 noon. Also, earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Upper House of the Parliament was also adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

