Left Menu

Russia expels second Estonian diplomat amid spying dispute

Russia last month accused one of Estonia's consuls of spying and expelled him, prompting Estonia to expel a Russian diplomat. On Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was expelling a Moscow-based Estonian diplomat whose name it did not disclose "based on the reciprocity principle".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:19 IST
Russia expels second Estonian diplomat amid spying dispute
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia expelled a second Estonian diplomat in less than a month on Tuesday, escalating an espionage row with Tallinn against the background of Moscow's already strained relations with the European Union. Russia last month accused one of Estonia's consuls of spying and expelled him, prompting Estonia to expel a Russian diplomat.

On Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was expelling a Moscow-based Estonian diplomat whose name it did not disclose "based on the reciprocity principle". It also warned Estonian authorities against "further complicating the situation that they have already aggravated to the extreme".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021