Russia expels second Estonian diplomat amid spying dispute

Russia expelled a second Estonian diplomat in less than a month on Tuesday, escalating an espionage row with Tallinn against the background of Moscow's already strained relations with the European Union. Russia last month accused one of Estonia's consuls of spying and expelled him, prompting Estonia to expel a Russian diplomat.

On Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was expelling a Moscow-based Estonian diplomat whose name it did not disclose "based on the reciprocity principle". It also warned Estonian authorities against "further complicating the situation that they have already aggravated to the extreme".

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)