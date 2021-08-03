Left Menu

UP: Elderly man killed in clash over village head polls

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:41 IST
A senior citizen was killed and several others were injured in an alleged rivalry related to polls for electing village heads in Kanth area on Monday here, police said.

The incident took place in Indepur village of Kanth area where two factions of the village head and his predecessor clashed that left Balbir (70) dead, SHO Kanth police station R B Singh said.

He said six villagers were injured in the clash and rushed to hospital.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against nine persons, including one Mukesh.

Police is trying to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

