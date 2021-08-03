Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Iglesias takes welterweight gold for third medal

Cuba's Roniel Iglesias took gold for his third Olympic medal on Tuesday, beating Britain's Pat McCormack in the men's boxing welterweight final on Tuesday.

McCormack took silver after losing to Iglesias by a unanimous decision. Ireland's Aidan Walsh and Andrei Zamkovoi of the Russian Olympic Committee were awarded bronze.

