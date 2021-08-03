Left Menu

Centre sends 5 advisories to states; increase women in police to 33 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:21 IST
Centre sends 5 advisories to states; increase women in police to 33 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has asked all states to increase the representation of women in police to 33 percent so that each police station gets three women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that five advisories were sent to all states since 2013, and the last one was on June 22, 2021, to increase the representation of women police to 33 percent of the total strength.

Rai said all the state governments have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and SIs by converting the vacant posts of male constables.

''The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables so that a women help desk is manned round the clock,'' he said replying a written question.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent the advisories to states on April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, and June 22, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021