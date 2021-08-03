Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-American Holloway eases into 110m hurdles semis

American Grant Holloway eased through his Olympic 110 metres hurdles heat on Tuesday, advancing to Wednesday’s semi-finals with the fastest time of 13.02 seconds.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:33 IST
American Grant Holloway eased through his Olympic 110 meters hurdles heat on Tuesday, advancing to Wednesday's semi-finals with the fastest time of 13.02 seconds. The world leader, who was one-hundredth of a second short of breaking Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 at the U.S. trials in June, is gunning for Olympic gold to add to his 2019 world title.

Holloway's compatriots Daniel Roberts and Devon Allen also advanced, along with Jamaican Ronald Levy and world bronze medallist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France. The Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Shubenkov, who picked up silver at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and gold in 2015, was a late withdrawal from the heats.

