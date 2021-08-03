Belarus opposition leader says: exile's death in Ukraine may be a crime
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday that the death of a Belarusian activist found hanged in Ukraine might be a crime though she said an investigation would show the ultimate truth.
Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine, was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case.
"I'd prefer to wait for results of an investigation," Tsikhanouskaya told reporters in Downing Street when asked about Shishov's death. "I would say it was a crime but I can't say it without any results of (the) investigation."
