Punjab CM expresses concerns over Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that the District Administration has been informed and several teams rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway.
"Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway," Singh tweeted. An Indian Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua earlier today.
According to Army sources, the search operations for the two pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are still on. The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Punjab's Pathankot and met with the accident during a routine sortie, they added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rain lashes Srinagar, parts of Jammu and Kashmir
Centre asks Telangana to stop further release of water through Srisailam & Nagarjunasagar dams
Tawi riverfront to change face of Jammu, open up new tourist avenues: J-K Lt Governor
Drone bombing at IAF base in Jammu had signature of ordnance factory across border: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh.
J&K BJP removes three party officials in Kathua for 'anti-party activity'