Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over inflation, says stop killing poor

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the issue of inflation in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:02 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. [file pic/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over the issue of inflation in the country. "Every citizen is asking to control the inflation. Stop killing the poor people and start addressing these issues in the Parliament," Priyanka said in a tweet with a video of her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi riding bicycle to reach the Parliament highlight rising fuel prices.

The issue of price rise has continued to dominate the ongoing session of the Parliament, which began on July 19. Last month, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged the Centre of collecting Rs 25 lakh crore through fuel tax and not spending the fund for the welfare of people.

Priyanka Gandhi had last week also questioned the Narendra Modi-led government over price rise. "They are used to questions like 'how do you eat mangoes.' Therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise," the senior Congress leader had tweeted.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, since July 19, have been repeatedly adjourned and rocked by Opposition protests over farm laws, handling of Covid-19, Pegasus snooping controversy and inflation. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament.

He held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening, the sources said. Naidu discussed the stalemate in the House with Leader of the Opposition at Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House today, the sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

