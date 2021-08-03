Left Menu

SC asks Faridabad civic body to address grievances of those affected by demolished in Khori Gaon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Faridabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner may consider setting up an extended office in the Radha Swamy complex to address the grievance of the locals whose houses were demolished in Khori Gaon, Faridabad.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Faridabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner may consider setting up an extended office in the Radha Swamy complex to address the grievance of the locals whose houses were demolished in Khori Gaon, Faridabad. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was hearing the case involving Khori Gaon Residents Welfare Association's plea against Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which had to comply with the Apex Court's direction to demolish the illegal constructions and houses built in the Aravali region in Khori Gaon.

The top court said that the matter, therefore, is notified on August 26, before which the commissioner will submit another status report, by the next date of hearing. The Court said that as per its order all illegal structures on the forest land in Aravali areas are to be demolished.

Khori Gaon, RWA had moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction for a stay of its earlier order directing the Haryana government to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Faridabad, as it falls in the Aravali area. The Supreme Court had, on June 7, in its order directed the Haryana government and the other authorities concerned, to remove around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Aravali forest area.

The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on Friday, August 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

