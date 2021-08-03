Navi Mumbai: 2 groups involved in iron trade clash, 1 injured, several booked

A clash between two groups over an illegal iron rod business in Navi Mumbai in neighbouring Thane district resulted in one person being left bleeding profusely along a road divider, police said on Tuesday.

An official said that last week, a businessman identified as Eanul Haq and several of his associates reached the Kalamboli godown of his partner Imtiyaz Khan over some dispute and assaulted the latter's staff there.

''Haq and his men then went to Khan's residence in Vashi and threatened the latter's kin. When Khan found out about it, he and his men followed Haq and cornered him en route to Mumbai. They assaulted Haq, left him bleeding profusely along a road divider in Kharghar. Haq was saved as his men managed to get him hospitalised in Mumbai,'' he said. He said Kalamboli police booked Haq and his men for assaulting Khan, while the latter and some of his kin were charged with attempt to murder by Kharghar police, though no arrest has been made in both cases.

Senior Inspector Shatrughna Mali of Kharghar police station said, ''We have registered a case against seven people on Eanul Haq's complaint that he was assaulted with iron rods. The complainant as well as accused are part of the iron mafia. We are looking for the accused and no arrest has been made so far.'' Another official said Haq, Khan and several others involved in illegalities in the business of iron rods, which are used to reinforce concrete while constructing buildings, were charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) earlier by Navi Mumbai police.

