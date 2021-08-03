Left Menu

RS member seeks govt intervention to address Gulf countries' entry curbs on Indian expatriates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:33 IST
RS member seeks govt intervention to address Gulf countries' entry curbs on Indian expatriates
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought the government's intervention to address the issue of Indian expatriates facing problems due to entry restrictions imposed by various Gulf countries.

In a letter to the minister, Kumar expressed concerns that thousands of Indian expatriates are in great danger of losing jobs and business in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries since those nations, except Qatar, have banned flights from India and have also imposed certain entry restrictions.

Many Indians, including those from Kerala, had returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''A state like Kerala will face social and economic chaos if Gulf NRIs have to suffer job loss in a big way and forced to remain in their houses.

''I request your earnest intervention in this grave matter concerning the valued expatriates who fill our exchequer with their hard earned foreign exchange,'' Kumar, who is from Kerala, said in the letter.

According to a release issued by Kumar's office, Jaishankar told him that the government is speaking to GCC for a solution to the issue of ban on flights from India.

Further, the Rajya Sabha member has urged the government to take up the issue of clearance of Indian vaccines in foreign countries to avoid confusion and harassment at airports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021