Maha: 7,000 kg beef seized in Thane district; one held
- Country:
- India
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a man for alleged possession of 7,000 kg of beef worth Rs 8.40 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Bhiwandi taluka police and an animal welfare officer intercepted a tempo on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the early hours of Monday, the official said.
On checking the vehicle, the police recovered 7,000 kg of beef worth Rs 8.40 lakh, which was being transported from Malegaon to Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, he said. The police arrested tempo driver Vasim Rahim Rangrej, and offences under section 429 (mischief by killing, maiming cattle) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, MV Act and Maharashtra Animal Welfare Act have been registered, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Bhiwandi
- lakh
- Vasim Rahim Rangrej
- Mumbai
- Govandi
- Thane district
- section 429
- Malegaon
ALSO READ
Local train services resume in Mumbai
Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected
Navi Mumbai man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
Constable commits suicide at home in police colony in Mumbai
All efforts being made to complete Delhi-Mumbai Expressway proj expeditiously: Gadkari