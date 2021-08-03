Left Menu

Fire at Haldia Petrochemicals, none injured

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:34 IST
Fire at Haldia Petrochemicals, none injured
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on the premises of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) near here on Tuesday afternoon, when the plant was undergoing maintenance.

No was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Sources in the Haldia unit said the fire broke out when the naphtha tank was being cleaned as part of maintenance work, and some chemical spilled over.

Fire tenders from nearby MCPI plant joined the HPL team to arrest the flames, they said. Both HPL and MCPI are owned by Purnendu Chatterjee of the TCG group.

Last September, nearly 15 people were injured when a fire broke out at the naphtha cracker facility of HPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021