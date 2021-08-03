LeT terrorist from Pakistan killed in encounter in J-K

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist hailing from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed, the official said.

He identified the slain terrorist as Babar Ali who had managed to escape from the Shokbaba encounter site on July 24.

Ali was a resident of Ugada district of Punjab in Pakistan and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. Three militants of the LeT, including Sharik Altaf, were killed in the Shokbaba encounter. However, the official said, Ali had managed to escape from the site and was being continuously tracked thereafter. After pinpointing his presence in the Chandaji forest area on Tuesday, an operation was launched by the security forces, the official said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-rifle, two AK-Magazines, 40 AK-rounds, a pouch, a wireless set and a medicine bag were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.

He said Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint team of police and security forces “for successfully tracking down the terrorist and conducting operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage”.

