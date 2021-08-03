MMU seeks Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of several religious bodies, on Tuesday demanded the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other people in detention since August 2019 when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The MMU also said it will launch a sustained campaign against incidents of suicide, dowry and drugs abuse prevalent in society. Addressing a press conference after deliberations with the Muslim Personal Law Board, senior MMU member and J-K's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said a unanimous resolution was passed, seeking the release of Mirwaiz as well as others detained since August 2019.

Islam said he will also write to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to seek Mirwaiz's release. The grand mufti said the MMU has decided to launch a sustained campaign against drug abuse, dowry, moral degradation and incidents of suicide.

