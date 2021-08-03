Israel able to 'act alone' against Iran after ship attack, PM says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:42 IST
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a "collective" response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.
"We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone," Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel's northern border.
Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.
