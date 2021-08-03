Ukraine vows to probe case of hanged Belarusian activist
Ukraine will do its best to investigate the death of Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov who was found hanged in a Kyiv park, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine will do everything possible to fully investigate the case: it is of utmost importance for us to reveal the truth about his tragic death," Kuleba said on Twitter.
