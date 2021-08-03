Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-American Mu wins gold in women's 800m

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:03 IST
Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 metres final on Tuesday.

Keely Hodgkinson of Britain took silver and Raevyn Rogers of the United States grabbed bronze.

