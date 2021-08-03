Left Menu

Irregularities in HSRP contract: CBI books Director of Mumbai firm, Meghalaya officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:04 IST
The CBI has registered a case against Nitin Shah, Director of Mumbai-based Shimnit Utsch India Pvt. Ltd., and unidentified officials of the Meghalaya Transport Department for alleged irregularities in awarding a contract for the supply of high security registration plates (HSRPs) of vehicles 16 years ago, officials said Tuesday.

After registering the case, the agency on Tuesday carried out searches at premises connected to the accused in Shillong (Meghalaya), Delhi, Mumbai and Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), they said.

The state government of Meghalaya had floated a tender for HSRPs in 2003 for which three companies based in Mumbai and Delhi had participated, they said.

''It was further alleged that the Director (Shah) of said company (Shimnit Utsch) in collusion with unknown officials of Transport Department of Government of Meghalaya rigged the said tender process by submitting collusive bids through entities controlled by him,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

He said it was also alleged that the contract for the supply of HSRPs in Meghalaya was awarded to the private company at exorbitant rates in 2005.

