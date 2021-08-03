Left Menu

Pornography case: Court denies interim relief from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth

A court here on Tuesday denied interim protection from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused, observing that allegations against her are of serious nature.Fearing arrest, the actress has filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal.The court posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:21 IST
Pornography case: Court denies interim relief from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Tuesday denied interim protection from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused, observing that allegations against her are of serious nature.

Fearing arrest, the actress has filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal.

The court posted the matter for hearing on August 6. However, it refused to grant any interim relief to Vasisth till then.

''The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature that accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes. Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief,'' the court said.

Mumbai Crime Branch had registered a case in February 2021 in connection with the production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications to paid subscribers.

Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month. They are currently in judicial custody.

The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021